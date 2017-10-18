Share this:

UNTH Striking Resident Doctors Protest Non Payment Of Salaries, Laxity

By Alexandra Umeh

ENUGU, Nigeria (GVE) – The resident doctors of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Enugu yesterday took protest to the hospital environs chanting that they should be paid their February, March, and September salaries, Global Village Extra reports.

They matched round the deserted hospital carrying placards with slogan that reads: “pay us our salaries that was given to you; UNTH management is anti-doctor; People are dying!; Patients are not being helped.” They also complained of laxity from the management of the hospital which has lead it to its present state.

Unanimously, some group from among them whispered how the management has been diverting funds meant for the hospital and doctors to their private pockets, while others were busy calling on the state government to come to their aid.

According to their leader who is also the acting president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UNTH chapter, Dr. Nwidenyi Isaiah who spoke to journalist, he said that the hospital is in a deplorable condition ranging from the process their training to remuneration and other things.

He explained that the current issue started from the short falls of December last year arrears of salary but UNTH had their own on February and March which they agreed with the management that the percentage deducted would be paid within one month .

He revealed that federal government released the money on September 27th to pay all the offset and September salaries as well, which other hospitals across the nation have paid except UNTH, adding that the management in UNTH Enugu kept giving them excuses over the payments.

He said, “The strike and protest which we will not stop until the world hear us and our salary is being paid is as a result of flimsy excuses on the payment of our salary and offset which other residents doctors in different hospitals nationwide had gotten since September 28,2017.

“We met the management last week and they gave us conditions on how they will pay us. They said they will pay us our September salary and subsequently pay the offset but surprisingly they paid only February offset.”

However, he called on the federal government to come to the rescue of doctors and the hospital as well. He disclosed that the training of doctors in UNTH have suffered tremendous damages and as a result became a threat to the lives of patients due to lack of infrastructures like light, water, sound machines to carry out some tests, bad road, and the unaccredited surgery department.

The secretary to the association, Dr. Uzoma Ossai, also disclosed that all the problems the hospital is facing today was as a result of the fund diverts by the management which are meant for the development of the hospital and doctors to their personal pocket.

“You can recall around 2014 when we engaged the management of UNTH in a serious squabble because federal government will tell teaching hospitals what to do and every other institution will implement it but UNTH will become a different story.

“We finally discovered that our problem is the management not the Federal Government and that is what brought us to this present fight in the hospital”, Uzoma disclosed.

Dr. Uzoma who said that they have lost trust in the management of UNTH stressed also that they cannot conduct surgery in hospital because of electricity and machines which have led patients to meet their death in the hands of quarks.

Reacting to the situation, a consultant, Dr. Obinna Onodugo (C-mac) commended the angry doctors for conducting themselves in orderly manner to show their grievances.

He told the protesters that he discussed with the manager last week and he promised to pay the salary last Friday but failed as a result of some circumstances which needed attention at that moment.

Effort to reach the CMD, Dr. Christopher Amen, to react to the situation as at the time of filling the story was abortive.