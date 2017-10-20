Share this:

Nigerian Government Woos Development Partners On PSRP Implementation

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigerian Government On Friday, sought for development partners technical and financial supports on the full implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Plan (PSRP) initiatives.

The Minister of State I for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri made the call at a meeting between Officials of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power Sector) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), in his office.

According to him, the meeting was to appraise progress made on the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Plan (PSRP) embarked upon by the Ministry as an integral part of the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERG).

Shehuri noted that the challenge bedeviling the sector is how to strengthen Distribution Infrastructure within the electricity value-chain in order to make it perform optimally.

The Minister revealed that with the support of the Development Partners especially, the African Development Bank (AfDB), generation and transmission capacities in the country has increased to an all-time high of 7,001MW and 6, 800MW respectively.

He added that the only area that needs more attention from the Development Partners is that of expansion of distribution network.

The Minister commended the African Development Bank (AfDB), while assuring them of Federal Government’s co-operation on the full implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Plan (PSRP).

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation from the AfDB and Chief Evaluation Officer, Penelope Jackson, said the objectives of the meeting with the Ministry is to assess the level of achievement so far recorded in the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Plan (PSRP), which the Bank supports.