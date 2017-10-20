Share this:

Respect All Agreements With Health Workers; JOHESU Warns Nigerian Government

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) has warned the Federal Government to respects its agreement with members of the union.

It also urged the Federal Government to disregard claims by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on allegations that could make the government neglect its initial position that led to the suspension of the last JOHESU strike action.

JOHESU Chairman, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Comrade Stephen Oricha stated this in a petition made available to GVE, in Abuja.

According to him, the NMA on 1st October, 2017 allegedly petitioned the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige rejecting most of the terms of settlement reached between the federal government and JOHESU on Saturday 30th September, 2017.

“We want to sincerely advise that the federal government should toe the path of honour and respect the terms of our agreement that led to the suspension of this industrial action. The consequences of reneging on account of threats by the NMA, would be better imagined than real,” he said.

In a letter addressed to the Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and signed by Oricha and the UATH JOHESU Secretary, Comrade Paulina Usman, the union leaders identified main causes of controversies in the health sector. These included agitations for payment of long standing entitlements, recognition of professional autonomy, career progressions, preferential treatment among other welfare related issues.

He highlighted the consistent discrimination between the resident medical doctors and health workers, drawing attention to the fact that both health officials passed through the university, yet prominence is being given to one group without considering the other.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had on 4th September, 2017 embarked on a strike action followed by the JOHESU on 21st September.

He blamed successful administrations especially under the Federal Ministry of Health for refusing to admit the fact that the resident doctors cannot solely provide needed medical services but with strong supports from the health workers, thus working as a team to deliver health care services.

He listed the purported low level workers to include Pharmacists, Nurses, Physiotherapists, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Health Information Officers, Optometrists, Nutritionists/Dieticians, Administrative and Finance Officers, Dental Therapists/Technologists and every other worker except Medical Doctors.

“Under past leadership at different levels of government and especially at the supervising ministry (Ministry of Health), a deaf ear was consistently turned to our attempts to argue that health sector is an amalgam of many equally important stake holders in the business of promotion of health, prevention of illness, care of the sick and rehabilitation,” Oricha said, adding that, “Compared to a Pharmacist/Medical Laboratory Scientist who joins the public service at CONHESS 09 which is equivalent to Grade level 10, a Medical Officer enters into the same service at CONMESS 02 equivalent to CONHESS 11, Grade level 12.

“A newly appointed Consultant after 5 to 6 years of post MBBS training, enters into the service at CONMESS 5/4 equivalent to CONHESS 13, Grade level 15. Assuming the Pharmacist/Laboratory Scientist gets promotion at regular intervals of three years, he or she would have spent at least nine (9) and twenty (20) years in service respectively before catching up with a newly recruited Medical Officer and a Consultant at their points of entry into the service; not minding all relevant degrees, post graduate degrees and experiences such officer may have acquired,” he added.

However, the union lauded the new administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, for its effort to promoting rule of law that guarantee justice, equity and fairness to all in the health industry.

He said since government resolution on the last strike action by JOHESU is being considered, there are rising concerns due to a letter allegedly written by the NMA to disregard the health workers demands.

“While we don’t intend joining issues with NMA, sweeping the issues they raised under the carpet, will flame up their folly, mislead the unsuspecting members of the public and further deepen the crisis that already existed,” he said.

He cited an instance that between 2009 and 2014, members of NMA enjoyed inflated salary review to the exclusion of others that made up JOHESU, mentioning circulars reference numbers, “SWC/S/04/S.410/vol.II/349 dated 8th December, 2009 and SWC/S/04/S.176/vol.II/466 dated 3rd January, 2014.”

The union further advised the federal government to disregard the petition written to it by the NMA, asking the government to forfeit the agreement reached. He attributed this to hatred and envy from the resident doctors.