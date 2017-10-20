Roma Charged By Uefa For Fans ‘Monkey Chants’ At Antonio Rudiger

Share this:

Roma have been charged by Uefa after some of their fans were heard making “monkey chants” towards Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German international came on as a 77th-minute substitute during Wednesday’s Champions League Group C tie which ended 3-3 at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger, 24, moved to Chelsea from Roma in the summer.

The case will be dealt with by Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 16 November.

Before his move to England for an initial £29m, Rudiger said racism at football matches was a “serious issue” in Italy.

Source: BBC Sport