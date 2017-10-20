Share this:

‎(Update) Nigerian Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – An unidentified Nigerian man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos lagoon.

He was said to have jumped from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, on Friday afternoon.

However, rescue officials from the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Marine Police have been mobilised to the scene in search of the man.

The Agency said it received a distress call from the LCC officials regarding a man who reportedly jumped into the lagoon around Lekki Toll Gate bridge at about 09:58am this morning.

According to the agency, a footage revealed how the man suddenly pulled off his clothes and shoe while noticing there was no one around him and jumped into the lagoon.

The Agency immediately activated its emergency response with other stakeholders which includes the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police, Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division.

Although the body is still missing efforts are ongoing to recover the body by men of the Marine Police and the Lagos State Waterways Authority.

The General Manager LASEMA Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said that it would be inappropriate to release the identity of the man adding that his family has been contacted .

He added that all items found on him were also handed over to the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division for further investigation.