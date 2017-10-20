WHO Says Flooding Part Of Monkey Pox

Share this:

By Alexandra Umeh

ENUGU (GVE) — Following the recent spread of the rare viral zoonosis disease, Monkey Pox, in some part of the country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has come to say that the flooding that happened in some parts of the country may have contributed to the outbreak of the virus.

The Delta State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Bassey Bassey made the claim yesterday in Abuja during a one-day colloquium put together by the Association of Medical Scientists of Nigeria, FCT branch.

Bassey, who was represented by Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi stated further that floodwater was a major source of infectious communicable diseases because animals defecate in floodwater, which humans come in contact with.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Perennial flooding in Nigeria: Communicable diseases and looming antimicrobial resistance’ he said it is no longer in doubt that flooding is known to facilitate infectious disease transmission.

According to him, the flooding will expose affected communities to outbreak of epidemics, zootomic and other epizootic effects such as cholera and of course we have had reported cases of cholera this year.

He said, “Until proven otherwise, I think that flooding has a role in this sudden outbreak. This has been here before and it was never a problem but these things are now becoming dislodged from their normal habitat and moving towards us (humans).

“So, when flooding happens, this is what you see. For floods that last for seven days, expect waterborne diseases. Those lasting for one to four weeks, expect rodent-borne diseases. And the floods exceeding four weeks, you will have a combination of all.”

Also, the National Coordinator of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stressed that floodwater had become the major source most infectious diseases, apart from the monkey pox.

Dr. Ihekweazu who was represented by Dr. Adedeji Adebayo haven identified some of the flood-prone areas as states within Rivers Benue and Niger and the coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Cross River, Jigawa, Kaduna and Lagos, said that disease can be contaminated through sewage water as a result of flood.

“Floodwater can be a source of disease outbreak through contamination with sewage water, human waste, animal waste, animal dead bodies, soil pathogens, deadly particles and chemicals.

“And floodwater can also be a vector-breeding site and venomous animals like snakes. Floodwater can contain disease-causing bacteria, viruses and parasites. Floodwater can become contaminated with agricultural waste, chemicals, raw sewage and other pollutants”, he added.