Share this:

53-Year-Old Director Commits Suicide Over Unpaid Salary

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) –A Director in the Kogi State Civil Service Mr. Edward Soje, has committed suicide in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The 53 years old man’s cause of death was due to the nonpayment of salaries owed him by the Kogi State Government for the past 11 months.

According to a source who spoke with one our reporter, the late Mr.Soje decided to take his life barely 10 days after his wife gave birth to a set of male triplets in a private hospital in Abuja, after 17 years of marriage without a child.

Further, it was gathered that the late Mr. Edward Soje was civil servant with Teaching Service Commission, (TSC), Kogi State.

His body was discovered on Thursday hanging in a tree beside Mammy market at the Maigumeri housing, Nigerian Army Command Record, in Lokoja.

The source said, “the couple had been childless before then. Soje , a Grade Level 16 Officer in the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission was being owed 11 months salary arrears as at the time he took his life. He hailed from Ogori town in Ogori – Magongo Local Government area of Kogi State.

“He had before killing himself traveled to Abuja and left a suicide note for the wife who also works in one of the federal ministries.

“His suicide note read thus, “ Psalm 121:3 God will not suffer your foot to moved : He that keepeth you will not slumber. Amen. You and the three boys, the God Almighty will keep you and prosper you, amen. I love you,” the suicide note simply reads.”

Also a family member who spoke on anonymity said that; “Soje had before the incident been going through a lot of financial pressure due to non-payment of his salary for 11 months.

“As a way out , he was said to have sold his only car and a three-bedroom bungalow he was building at Otokiti area of Lokoja.

“The building which was at lintel level was sold by Soje at a give away price of N1.5 million in April to meet urgent family needs.

“Soje’s financial woes became compounded when the wife gave birth to a set of triplets through Caesarian operation in a private hospital in Abuja on Oct. 7.

“The deceased remained in the hospital to look after his wife and children until October 13, a day before the naming ceremony when he decided to come back to Lokoja.

“On getting to Lokoja, Soje went straight to his bank to collect the remaining N30,000 in his salary account with one of the commercial banks and thereafter informed the bank in writing about his decision to close the account.

“He immediately left Lokoja for the hospital in Abuja where he rejoined his wife and handed over the N30,000 cash to her.

“On Oct. 14, Soje and wife were joined by two pastors and few relatives to perform a brief naming ceremony for the triplets in the hospital.

“He later left the hospital on the pretext that he wanted to pick few things from the wife’s apartment in Abuja with a promise to come back quickly.

“But Soje did not come back for hours and did not pick any of the many calls made to his telephone line, a development which forced the wife to be worried.”

However, police confirmed the incidence to be true when some newsman visited the State Police Command Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya, on Saturday .

He said that the dangling body of Soje was found on a tree behind the barracks at about 5:55 pm on Oct. 16.

Aya said that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Area D Division received information about the incident from the military intelligence office in the barracks and went to the scene.

He said, “Police moved to the scene , removed the corpse to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja. Investigation is on going .”

The police said nothing was found on the man to help trace his address and family.

However, a search party organised by his relations and friends , found his corpse at the morgue of the hospital on Oct. 20.