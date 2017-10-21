Share this:

Anambra Governorship: Electing Nwoye A Gift To Buhari, Oyegun Tells State Electorate

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) — The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has called on the Anambra State electorate to vote for the Party’s candidate, Dr. Tonky Nwoye as a fitting present to President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leadup to the November 18 election draws close.

He added that the party has the clearest path for Igbo presidency, saying that there was nothing more worthy to give to President Buhari than a gift as Nwoye being the Anambra Governor.

He said. “You know our good president; a quiet man, a man of law and order has been through a tough, challenging experience. We want to give him a present.

“What better present can you give him unless you elect the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye as the next governor of Anambra State.” Odigie-Oyegun statedon Friday during the flag-off of the APC Anambra governorship campaign in Onitsha.”

According to the APC National Chairman, the Anambra governorship election will test the seriousness of the clamour by Nigerian youth for the leadership of the country. He said the APC successfully defeated an incumbent at the national level in 2015, the Anambra governorship will not be different.

“We have done in before. Did we not remove a sitting federal government? This is an election that will decide whether the youths of this county are serious when they say we should handover. And APC remains the ‘clearest path’ for an Igbo presidency.

“There is no alternative, we want the Igbo nation present when decisions are being made and a good start is winning the Anambra governorship election. The Igbo nation must take its proper place in Abuja when decisions are being made. It is important.

“One leg of the tripod is missing from the federal government… The clearest path to national leadership for the Igbo nation is in APC. Anambra is a key state, Anambra is a gateway state. Anambra is a state of very intelligent and industrious people. Anambra is one of the greatest trading groups of people in the entire face of the earth. Anambra deserves a firm seat at the centre.”

The packed campaign flag-off rally was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, several APC governors, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), senior party chieftains, cabinet members and other top government appointees.