Canon Strengthens Business Opportunities In Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Partnership With United Electronics Company (eXtra)

Signs United Electronics Company (eXtra) for Canon Office Personal Products

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, (GVE): Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging and printing solutions, has signed United Electronics Company (eXtra), as a strategic partner for Canon Office Personal Products (OPP) in Saudi Arabia. With the help of a strong partner such as United Electronics Company (eXtra), Canon will deliver innovative, technology led solutions for its customers in the Kingdom; the aim is to come closer to its customers, providing them with the tools they want and need to achieve their imaging and printing goals.

With its many exhibitions and impressive website, the United Electronics Company (eXtra) is considered as one of the biggest retail companies in the GCC. It is one of the largest e-commerce concepts in the region, having a large digital presence and offering an extensive product range including TV, audio systems, computers, mobile phones and IT communications, cameras, home appliances and personal care products.

The Kingdom’s retail sector is in the frontline of the 2030 Vision. Alpen Capital’s GCC retail industry 2017 report stated the GCC retail sector is expected to recover in 2018 and grow at a steady pace through 2021 to reach $313bn, with that Saudi Arabia growing the fastest. In a recent development, Saudi Arabia was named as a leading global retail market in A. T. Kearney’s 2016 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI), titled ‘Global Retail Expansion at a Crossroads.’

“The Middle East is undergoing a largescale transformation, and Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this change. People in KSA are technologically advanced, and with a connected young population, the country will continue to lead retail consumption, thereby contributing to economic growth. Together with United Electronics Company (eXtra), Canon Middle East will create unique consumer retail experiences through “eXtra’s” large network of stores in the kingdom,” stated Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, Business Unit Director, B2C, Canon Middle East.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to Saudi Arabia, in the form of creating economic opportunities. Through our enhanced presence in the Kingdom, we will further grow our services to new and existing customers in the kingdom who will benefit from better product availability and services, product warranty and support. We believe that the key to success is to surround yourself with dependable and like-minded partners and Canon aims to be the ‘partner of choice’ for every business, helping them to reimagine and realize their full potential.” added Hariharan.

Commenting on the partnership, Usama Bukhari, Marketing Director, United Electronics said: “This is an exciting partnership with Canon Middle East, and together we look to unlock synergies and the potential of an innovative portfolio of products. We are delighted with this new partnership which enables us to broaden our Print solutions portfolio and helps us bring great value proposition to our customers. The move demonstrates Canon’s confidence in our