I’m Not Afraid To Start Anew, Says Peter Okoye

Share this:

Known as the better dancer in the group of talented twin entertainers, Peter and Paul Okoye, of P-Square, the former who goes by a new alias, Mr P, has finally launched a solo career with a single titled ‘Cool It Down’.

The song which has been trending as number one song on YouTube, has renewed talked of the group breakup on the social media, with fans mostly praising Peter for pronouncing his singing ability.

Although the song was described as a great effort, some of his fans still feel that there is something missing, thereby urging both artistes to bury their differences and come back as the popular P-Square group. For Mr P, words cannot express how he is feeling at the moment, with the positive reviews pouring in after the release of the single.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am on the great reviews I’m receiving on my official new single ‘Cool It Down’. Thanks so much for the love and support family, really feel honored”.

The artiste also urged others not to be afraid of starting over, “Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want,” he said.

In September, the skilled dancer shared an image of a YouTube channel, different from the one used by P-Square, hinting about the new single.

It was also reported that the image shows that the channel had been created since 2016 and Peter wants his fans to get used to the channel, as it seems he would be using it to publicize his works henceforth. (The Nation)