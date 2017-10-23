Man Lands In Trouble For Impregnating Pupil In Ebonyi

Share this:

A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm on the fateful day, she was ambushed and raped by the accused person while on her way to Nkwo market. Consequently, she got pregnant. The seven-months pregnant girl also claimed she had been diagnosed of having anaemia.

Her mother, who had earlier gone and

registered her displeasure over the rape of her daughter, took her to the man’s house to take care of her till she puts to bed.

She complained that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was Mr James’ careless attitudes towards her which warranted her being diagnosed of anaemia at Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki and his blunt refusal to follow her to the hospital for medical services as requested by gynaecologists handling her case.

The girl, who dragged James to court, disclosed that he was yet to have a baby from the first wife and wondered why he could still be wicked to her despite the fact that in a matter of about two months, she would bear him a child.

The father of the girl, Augustine, said he reported the matter to the village head and that James refused to abide by the verdict of the village head that he should look after the girl.

Augustine, a carpenter, disclosed that he further took the matter up because James accused him of making the matter public, bragging that if Chinasa dies, he (James) would spend little money and the matter would die permanently.

But James debunked the allegation of abandoning Chinasa. He noted that he has the intension of marrying Chinasa formally as his second wife after putting to bed.

Ruling on the matter, the Chairman of the Family Law Centre, Mrs Elizabeth Nwali, directed James to bring N25,000 to the centre for prompt

medical care of the girl.

She ruled that James should subsequently deposit N10,000 monthly for Chinasa and her baby’s upkeep. (The Sun).