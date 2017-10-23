Senator Abaribe Shielded Kanu, Says FG

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (GVE) — The Federal Government may have discovered where separatist agitator Nnamdi Kanu is.

Shuaibu Labaran, a prosecuting counsel in Kanu’s treason trial, said the latter is being shielded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is one of the three sureties that signed Kanu’s bail. Labaran’s assertion was the government’s response to Abaribe’s application, in which he asked the court to discharge him as a surety for Kanu.

Labaran argued that Abaribe knew all along Kanu had violated the terms of the bail he signed for and could have then asked to be discharged as a surety.

“That it was at this point at violating the conditions at the bail that the senator surety ought to surrender the 1st defendant and or bring up this application; “That this application is belated and ill-timed.

“The applicant failed to apply to the court timeously, stating on oath that the defendant bound by recognizance to appear before this court had violated the bail condition given by this court”, Labaran said in his counter-affidavit. He went on to accuse the senator of aiding and abetting Kanu to flout his bail conditions.

Labaran said in his written address to the court that “the surety (Abaribe) has failed woefully to abide by the terms of the contract he entered into with this court and therefore cannot claim frustration.

“My lord, we urge that the court hold, that surety having refused to do what he ought to have done pursuant to section 174 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 aided and abetted the 1st defendant in the flouting of the bail conditions of this court and should forfeit the bond he entered into.”

Moreover Abaribe denied Kanu was in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

“That the military activities in Abia State tagged ‘Operation Python Dance II’ was a routine exercise in its second year carried out by the military at the end of every year.

“That the 1st defendant is not in the custody of the Nigerian military or any other security agency in that regard.

“That the 1st defendant is in custody of the applicant (Abaribe),” Labaran stated.

However, Kanu’s proscribed group-the Indigenous People of Biafra-has maintained the separatist agitator was in the custody of the army. (NewsbreakNG)