2019: Sule Lamido Writes PDP Declares Intention For Presidential Race

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A former Governor of Jigawa State Nigeria, Sule Lamido has written to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election under the party’s platform.

Vanguard reported that Lamido in his letter said that all the party needs to reposition Nigeria is to take over power in 2019 and bring the country back to the path of recovery.

The letter reads;“Today, 57 years after the independence of our dear country, can we in all sincerity claim to have achieved the dream of our founding fathers? Where did we fail and from where did we begin to fail? Nigeria with its natural endowment and human capacity cannot be forgiven for being otherwise.

“We cannot even demonstrate our ability and capacity to meet domestic, regional and global challenges which currently seems to overwhelm us. The PDP will and must lead the nation back into a bright, progressive, and innovative future.”

He stressed the need for the party to renew its determination saying;“the PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a nation of united people with a common and assured destiny” and that the country must demonstrate its “confidence, tenacity, ability and capability to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us.

“It is against this background that I offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag. I am no means claiming to be the only capable material, any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag, and I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run.

“My hope and prayer is that at the end of all the process which I hope will be open, fair transparent and credible is to give Nigeria in 2019 a candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria. This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019, it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution.

“Our imperfect union as a federation should not be an excuse for our legendary failure which appears to have found vent in the call for restructuring, a union of multi-ethnic multi-lingual and multi-religious can certainly task the best of human capacities, but that is precisely the challenge and how to work on it and build a nation of people of a common destiny, and this is where the PDP must raise to the challenge.

“The starting point is where the PDP began in 1998 and critical to it is creating an open environment in which every Nigerian must not only been seen to be, but must be an equal stakeholder and therefore restoring trust and faith in our shared union and this PDP was able to achieve in its first four years.

He said while the clamour for restructuring rages, the most important aspects of addressing the Nigerian economy by creating prosperity will make the debate less emotional and sentimental and that the PDP has enough talents to salvage the nations from its current woes.