Army Destroys Militant Camps, Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

South Milwaukee (GVE) —Kidnappers and sea pirates were apprehended as the Nigerian army, Operation Crocodile Smile II destroyed Militant camps and some illegal artisanal refineries.

In his address, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the tempo of operational activities in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states had been stepped up to stem criminal activities of armed robbers, cultists, illegal oil bunkerers and crude oil thieves and other hoodlums.

Iliyasu stated that illegal refineries and militant camps at Akpara, Ayoisi and Idama had been destroyed in the Niger Delta since the Operation Crocodile Smile II started.

He revealed that in the last two weeks, the 2 Brigade had arrested several cultists who had been terrorising different communities in Akwa Ibom State.

Likewise, the troops raided the residence of a suspected arms supplier who was arrested with items such as live cartridges, locally-made guns, gun-powder, damaged single and gun-making accessories.

Besides, he said one man suspected to be the financier of wanted criminals was also arrested at Ikot Ibekwe community and was volunteering information about gangs of kidnappers and cultists linked to him.