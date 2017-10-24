Share this:

Buhari Orders Immediate Disengagement Of Maina From Service

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, order the immediate disengagement of the former Chairman of the Presidential task force on pensions reform, Mr. Abdullahi Maina.

The Minister of interior, Abdurahman Dambazzau had announced the reinstatement of Maina to the Ministry on Monday amidst corruption allegations levelled against the former PTPR boss.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President in a memo to the Head of Civil Service of the federation, also demanded a full report on circumstances surrounding Maina’s recall.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service, Mr. Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina , former Chairman of the Presidential task force on pensions reform,

“In a memo to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation , the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior,”the statement reads.

The report is to be submitted to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari on Monday,” the statement added.