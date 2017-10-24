Share this:

Explain What You Did With LG Funds; Nwoye Queries Obiano

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (GVE) — Anambra State Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has asked Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to explain what he did with the funds allocated the to local governments from the federation account.

He said that local governments in the state are being starved of funds, demanding Obiano to make it available for its original plans.

He demanded also for the explanation the money left behind by his predecessor, and also a refund of the Paris Club fund and the loan of N15 billion obtained by his administration.

Nwoye, made the demand at Lagos during a dinner held in his honour.

He berated the governor for failing to conduct local government elections for more than three years.

He said, “Obiano receives local government funds of more than N20 billion from the Federal Government. He has also received Paris Club funds of more than N13 billion, yet he gave communities only N20 million each.

“If the local governments are supposed to receive over N100 million a month, multiply it by 12 calendar months and you will know how much each is supposed to get.

“For the past three years, he has not conducted local government elections, and he does not give the local governments up to 20 per cent of their monthly allocations.

“For instance, in a local government like Njikoka where we have Enugu-Ukwu, Nimo, Agulu, Abagana and Nawfia, and the governor gives a big town like Enugu-Ukwu N20 million, where then is the money that Enugu-Ukwu is supposed to get from local government funds, and I’m not even talking about the state funds.

“Every month, Enugu-Ukwu should receive not less than N30 million, but they are not receiving it. So Enugu-Ukwu alone is supposed to get about N300 million yearly from the federation account. Yet the governor says he is giving them N20 million.”

“ That amount is less than three percent of what each community is supposed to be getting on a monthly basis, so he is not doing anyone any favour. This same man received a loan of N15.5 billion and if he has expended it, that means every community should get not less than N60 million each. What of the money Peter left?.”