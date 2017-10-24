Share this:

Head Of Service Denies Reinstatement Of Maina

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The head of civil service Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the civil service of the federation, has denied having knowledge of the reinstatement of ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina who is facing corruption allegations, was recently posted to the ministry of interior.

In short statement signed by Assistant Director (media relations), to head of the civil service of the federation, Mohammed Manga, , Oyo-Ita denied the involvement of her office in the reinstatement.

It reads:”The attention of the office of the head of the civil service of the federation has been drawn to several media reports that the head of the civil service of the federation has approved the re-instatement into the federal civil service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and his subsequent posting to the ministry of interior.m

“The head of the civil service of the federation (HCSF) wishes to inform the public that the re-instatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

“Consequently, the purported re-instatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.”