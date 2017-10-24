Share this:

‎Maina: Controversies Persist As Kyari Receives Probe Report

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – As reactions continue to trail the short lived recall of former Chairman of the Presidential task force on pensions reform, Mr. Abdullahi Maina, the Presidency has confirmed receipt of report on the circumstances leading to his recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina in an interview on Monday night said the report has already been submitted to the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, ordered the immediate disengagement of Maina, from service.

The President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, saying the report must be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, before the end of work on Monday.

However, the presidential spokesperson said the directives have so far been adhered to.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau on Oct. 22, had confirmed the resumption of duty by Abdulrasheed Maina, as an Acting Director in his ministry.

He conveyed this in a statement in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo.

Meanwhile, the Minister had earlier exonerated himself from complicity in the matter stating thaat Maina was posted to his ministry by the Head of Service.

In the same vein, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, denied claims that she approved the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, and his subsequent posting to the Ministry of Interior.

She maintained that Maina’s restatement and posting did not emanate from her office.

Maina was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system.

In 2012, the Nigeria Police accused him of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others.

The Civil Service Commission reportedly dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’.