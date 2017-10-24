Okorocha, Okowa Missing At The 17 Southern Governors’ Meeting
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and his counterpart in Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa were conspicuously missing at the 17 Southern Governors meeting ongoing at the Lagos house Alausa, ikeja, Nigeria.
The 13 governors present at the event are;” Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Edo state, Godwin obaseki.
Others are; Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, Rivers State Nyesom Wike, Bayelsa state Seriake Dickson, Akwa-Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.