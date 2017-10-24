Share this:

Okorocha, Okowa Missing At The 17 Southern Governors’ Meeting

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and his counterpart in Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa ‎were conspicuously missing at the 17 Southern Governors meeting ongoing at the Lagos house Alausa, ikeja, Nigeria.

The 13 governors present at the event are;” Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Edo state, Godwin obaseki.

Others are; Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, Rivers State Nyesom Wike, Bayelsa state Seriake Dickson, Akwa-Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.