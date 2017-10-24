Share this:

Senate Sets Up Committee To Probe Maina

Timothy Adegbola, LAGOS, Nigeria (GVE) — The Senate has commenced investigation on the circumstances surrounding the return of ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina was on Monday sacked, but the circumstances of his return to civil service was ordered to be investigated by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

In line with his dismissal, a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari had ordered “immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service.”

The statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Monday read thus:

PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS MAINA’S DISENGAGEMENT FROM SERVICE

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.

However, the lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday took turns to condemn those in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who they said were rubbishing the anti-corruption campaign of the government.

They asked why someone who absconded from service as assistant director could be discreetly reinstated as director.

They therefore set up a committee to investigate the matter.