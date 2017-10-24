Share this:

Southern Governors Insist On Nothing But True Federalism

Timothy Adegbola, LAGOS, Nigeria (GVE) — Governors from the southern states of Nigeria, yesterday, restated their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Twelve years after the first forum was inaugurated, governors from 16 southern states in Nigeria met again in Lagos on Monday, October 23, for a forum.

At the meeting hosted in Lagos by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the governors with one voice emphasis their support for true federalism in Nigeria.

Governor Ambode while addressing counterparts at the meeting said states would benefit from the envisaged restructuring.

It was discovered that the only governor absence from the meeting and not represented was the Imo state governor, Rochas okorocha.