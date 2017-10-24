Share this:

Tambuwal Wants FG To Handover Roads To States

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Sokoto state governor, Nigeria, Aminu Tambuwal haas called on the Federal Government to handover Federal roads to states governments.

He said this will bring about efficient monitoring and effective management of the roads.

Tambuwal gave the advice when he received the Senate Committee on Works led by its Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, in Sokoto.

He said: “There is the need for the federal government handover the roads to states, because states governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision.

“If this is done, it will go a long way in ensuring that the vast majority of major roads and highways in the country are well maintained.’’

The governor pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure proper management and development of infrastructure in the state.

He solicited the support of the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of fund spent by the state government spent on the repairs of some federal roads.

Earlier, Gaya said they were in the state as part of the committee’s oversight functions and lauded Tambuwal’s administration for providing basic infrastructure that would enhance the wellbeing of people in the state.

Gaya assured that his committee would facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state government in developing federal roads.