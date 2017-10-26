Share this:

1,280 Bags Of Rice Donated To Kogi Unpaid Workers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, (GVE) — The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senotorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has disclosed that Members of the Senate have made a donation of 1,280 bags of rice as of Wednesday to Kogi State Government workers who are owed salaries.

He made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that he was spearheading donation of relief materials to Kogi workers over unpaid salaries.

“Today, I drew the attention of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the plight of civil servants in my native Kogi State following the recent disturbing reports of deaths by suicide and inability to pay medical bills by some workers.

“I’m happy to report to you that my colleagues in the Senate have immediately responded by donating bags of rice and other essential items to the workers in order to cushion the biting effects of non-payment of their salaries by the Kogi State govgovernme.

“There donation, which amounted to 1,280 bags of rice as of today, and others that will follow later, will be handed over to the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress for onward distribution to the most vulnerable workers who need immediate assistance.”