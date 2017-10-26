Share this:

179 FRSC Writes Promotional Exam

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — Not fewer than 179 Federal Road Safty Course (FRSC) route officers are currently undergoing promotion course and examination at the Academy, in Udi, Enugu State.

The officers who are seating for the exams were drawn from all parts of the country, are said to be moving from the rank of Assistant Route Commander (ARC) to Deputy Route Commander (DRC) within the FRSC.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, declared the course open on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to him, the corps management and the Federal Government was committed to improving service delivery of FRSC through continuous training and re-training, describing them as the image through which the general public know what to do and go about them.

He said, “The ARC and DRC are the officers that always lead patrols and they are public image of FRSC, which Nigerians see and meet with each day.

“As such they must be well trained and guarded to give good account of the corps and by extension the Federal Government always.”

He, advised them to pay adequate attention to the course to ensure that they pass the exam which follows the course.

He warned that anybody that fails to pass the course and its examination for three consecutive times would be sent parking from FRSC.

He said, “Many of you here did not do well in the last promotion course and examination for your level last year, 2016, but this is another opportunity to do well even as you must have known that three consecutive failures means you parking home to your village.

“I would be the chief examiner and ensure that the exercise is fair and transparently following due process as laid than by the Federal Government. I personally wish you all do well and be promoted to your next ranks”.

Oyeyemi thanked the Federal Government for the tremendous support to the corps; adding that the World Bank and the Government of Netherland had been great partners in capacity building for FRSC officers.

However, he urged the officers to be civil in the discharge of their daily duties; while ensuring that obstructions are removed on the roads and they respond promptly to accident emergencies. Earlier, the Commandant of the academy, Mr. Kenneth Nwaegbe, said that this year’s promotional exercise at the academy re-affirms the management belief in the ability and capacity of the academy to provide the enabling environment for a smooth conduct of the periodic exercise. The course and its examination would run for two weeks; with various professionals coming to dish out lectures and practical sessions.