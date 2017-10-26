Share this:

Abandoned For 18 Years; Sports Minister To Commission National Stadium Swimming Pool On Friday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung will on Friday, commission the newly renovated National Stadium swimming pool Complex on Friday.

The facility situated at the National Stadium complex in Surulere, Lagos was fully renovated after 18 years of abandonment by successive governments.

The Minister would also at the event, declare open the 2nd West and Central African CANA Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship at the renovated Olympic size swimming pool complex.

Dalung in a statement issued by his media aide, Nneka Anibeze on Thursday in Abuja commended the contractors zeal towards the project’s completion even in the face of dwindling funding.

“I am indeed overwhelmed by the pace of work recorded since I assumed office. We are very happy that a national facility which was abandoned for 18 years has been completely renovated and now ready to be used for national and international competitions.

“The contractor Joseph Odobeatu has lived up to expectation and has defended his integrity. He may not have made monetary profit but money cannot buy the name he has made here,” Dalung said.

The swimming complex which was in a dilapidated state for 18 years and rehabilitated comprises a state box, press gallery, changing rooms, warm up swimming pool, pumping and treatment machines, spectators stand and an entertainment stage.

The Minister said the project will be counted as one of the achievements to mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years in office.

Meanwhile, Dalung has charged the leadership of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation under Babatunde Williams to take full advantage of the world class facility to groom local talents to international stardom ahead of the 2020 Olympic in Tokyo.

“Now, the Aquatic Federation will have no excuse when we ask them for updates about their activities towards presenting athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games. The world class facility is now at their beck and call for them to make use of. All they need is little logistics to organize local and national events where talents will be discovered and nurtured,” he said.