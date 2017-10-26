Share this:

Electricity Distribution Company Sacks 150 Workers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (GVE) — In what it described as part of re-organisation the management of Electricity Distribution Company, Jos has sacked 150 workers, saying that the company was aiming at optimum performance.

Their sack letters,were signed by Abubakar Mohammed of Head, Human Resources and Support Services, went further and disengaged sworkers, saying that their services were no longer required.

According to the letter, “The sacked workers would be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice, and warned them against impersonating as workers of the company.

were young persons engaged “a few years ago”

“We assess workers based on performance. Those sacked fell short of minimum expectations. Some were too old for the jobs they were handling.

“We even had Faults Men that were more than 60 years and blind. We had to ask them to go because they could not climb electric poles and were not adding any value to us,” he said.

It also rejected claims that the workers were paid half salaries in September, and explained that they received 70 percent of their wages because management had set a target and resolved to base salaries on it.

Dr Friday Elijah, JEDC Director of Communications, who also reacted, said that the main parameter used for the sack was performance.

“The performance of the workers have been generally very poor and management had always told them to sit up.

“Last month, for instance, we distributed N4 billion worth of energy but realised only N950 million. It means that many workers are not productive, hence our resolve to ask them to go.”

He said that some workers were sacked for extorting monies from consumers, while others collected money from customers but did not remit same to the company.

Elijah said that some workers were told old and could no longer add any value to the company, while others, who were inherited from the former owners, had served for close to 40 years.

The official, however, said that the company had engaged more workers than it had sacked since it took over JEDC in November 2013, “in spite of new technology that has minimised the need for manual activities”.

Among those sacked across its four states of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue were marketers, linesmen, network engineers, cable joiners and electrical fitters.