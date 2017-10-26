Share this:

Enugu State Police Commissioner Tasks Students On Negative Vices

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, (GVE) — The Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has urged students on the need to be law abiding by shunning all forms of negative tendencies and vices so as to become future good leaders.

The Commissioner gave the advice when the executive members of the Student’s Union Government (SUG) of the Institute of Managment and Technology (IMT) Enugu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office, in Enugu.

Describing youths as the leaders of tomorrow, Danmallam said they are expected to be law abiding, avoid cultism and other social vices.

He further urged them to always identify themselves with meaningful ventures that would serve the interest of their state and country since the youths constitute greater percentage of the population.

“Finally, I urge you all to remain focus in your studies as it is what brought you to the institution in the first place.

“I am assuring you that the state command will stop at nothing from partnering with student and youth based organizations and other relevant bodies for a safe and secured state,” he assured.”

Also in a bid to help students fight crime and make good report, the commissioner distributed a flier containing the commands distress call numbers and social media platforms, to the students.

Earlier, The leader of the delegation, Comrade Chiamaka Morah, earlier in his speech commended the command’s effort in curbing crime in the State.

Morah also praised his leadership role, saying that it had improved security situation in the state and its environs.

“Enugu State remains the safest in Nigeria hence the Command emerging variously as the Most Outstanding police command in Nigeria”, he added.