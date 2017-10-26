Share this:

Enugu To Become Tourism Hub, Says Ugwuanyi

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has disclosed its plans to make the state a tourism hub within the West African sub region.

The Governor stated this on Thursday during the 2017 edition of Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), in Enugu.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Rita Mba disclosed that the State government is on its best to make sure investors on tourism are attracted to the State.

On his part, the Executive Director of LIMCAF, Kevin Ejiofor, applauded the state government for their ability to recognise the importance of art in promoting culture and tourism.

He therefore urged the participating artists to put in their best for the benefits of all.

The Art Director of LIMCAF, Ayo Adeyemi, said out of 200 art works submitted by artists, only 100 of them met the requirements and were thus selected for display. He gave a promise that few best artists would be sponsored for exhibition outside Nigeria.

He said, “Aside cash prizes, four participating artists that would emerge winners at the grand finale would be sponsored to Dakar, Senegal, for exhibition.”

Meanwhile, some of the participating artists displayed their art works while spectators who observed the exhibition expressed satisfaction with what they saw.

The grand finale, is expected to hold on October 28, 2017 , which is the 11th in the editions.