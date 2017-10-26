Share this:

FEC Meeting To Hold Thursday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Presidency has postponed the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled to hold every Wednesday.

The meeting will hold on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

The Presidency disclosed this in a tweet by the Presidency (@NGRPresident), stating that the postponement was to make room for completion of preparation for budget 2018.

The tweet reads: “Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalized.”

The meeting is expected to be presided by President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived last night from a working visit to Niger.

The Minister of Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma, had in August announced that the 2018 budget estimates will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration at the end of October.