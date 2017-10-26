Share this:

Metuh: Nigerian Court Gives Bailiff 5 Days To Summon Ex-President

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday , gave the bailiff five days to serve former President Goodluck Jonathan a summon to appear in court in respect of the trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

It also ordered the counsel prosecuting Metuh, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, to persuade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to explore administrative means of ensuring that the Department of State Service produced the detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, in court on October 31.

Jonathan and Dasuki were absent from Court on Wednesday, despite being issued two separate subpoenas compelling them to appear in court on Metuh’s applications.

In his ruling, Justice Okon Abang stated that although, Dasuki had been served with the court subpoena, Jonathan was yet to be served, hence, the former President could not be blamed for failure to appear before the court.

He further noted that singular attempt by the court bailiff to serve Jonathan personally with the witness summon at his home in Abuja, was not sufficient.

To this end, he directed the bailiff to take further steps to ensure personal service on Jonathan within five days from Wednesday.

He said if after five days, the bailiff was unable to serve Jonathan personally, Metuh, who was the one who applied for the subpoena, should kick-start the process of serving the ex-President through substituted means.

He added that without the two summoned witnesses appearing, the court might not be able to make any progress in the case.