Share this:

NANS Hails FG Over Decision To Pay Old Eastern Affected Police Pension

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government over its decision to pay the Retired War-Affected Police Officers of Old Eastern Region their pension.

The association’s National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Bestman Okereafor, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, saying that the President Muhammadu Buhari has done well.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government, on Friday, commenced the full payment of entitlements of retired war-affected police officers after 47 years since the Nigerian Civil War ended.

Reports also has it that the war-affected police officers from the Old Eastern Region were pardoned and retired from the Nigeria Police Force through a Presidential Amnesty granted on May 29, 2000 led by the administration of the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Until President Muhammadu Buhari graciously gave approval for the payment of pension entitlements to the officers and their Next of Kins, many of them remained unpaid for year despite the presidential pardon and verification of those officers.

According to him, there was no doubt that the positive move and decision would to some extent relieve the pains, sorrows, tears and blood brought by the civil war.

NANS therefore called on the good people of South-East and South-South to see this as a hand of friendship and love from the Federal Government in the interest of national unity.

He implored also all the geo-political zones to play their positive quota for the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“The national leadership of NANS is grateful over decision of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on payment of pensions to members of the armed forces, police and paramilitary officers who fought on the side of Biafra during the 1967-1970 Nigerian civil war.

“NANS is equally appreciative to Mr President for signing into law, a bill for the establishment of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurum, Delta State.

“These progressive decisions by Mr President justify the Federal Government’s passion and commitment to all zones of the Federation.

“Contrary to what some mischief makers will want the public to believe,” he said.