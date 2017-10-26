Share this:

NUT Kaduna Dares El-rufai Over Sack Notice

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT on Thursday threatened to embark on industrial action if the State government executes plan to sack any of its member.

The sack notice is coming on the heels of a competence test administered by the State Government on primary school teachers in June, which over 50 percent of the teachers were said to have failed.

The test was pegged at Primary 4 level, and it examined teachers for competence in literacy and numeracy, through reading, writing and simple calculations.

While addressing newsmen in Kaduna, the State NUT Chairman, Audu Amba said the teachers resolved after their executive council meeting to embark on a strike action should government make good its decision to replace the teachers.

Amba said that the test carried out by government was unprofessional, pointing out that the only competent body to test teachers was the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

He said, “We have resolved that by this exam that was given to our teachers, if any teacher is relieved of his appointment, NUT may not guarantee the industrial harmony with the government of Kaduna State.

“It is with pain that we are taking this decision, while appreciating the concerns of the State government to uplift the status of teachers.

“We have discussed with the State government to let it understand that teaching profession is not like other profession or industrial machines that you open and close at will.

“It will do us a great harm if 21, 780 teachers are relieved of their jobs.

“They were not tested based on professionalism or on what they studied.

“The proficiency test can only be recognised if it is conducted by TRCN.

“Government will be setting us back 20 years if 22,000 teachers are relieved of their jobs.

“I cannot imagine where there will be replacement. The test was not in conformity with what is expected on how teachers are tested”.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 25,000 primary school teachers.

Recruitment notices have already been advertised by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to the notice, “This time around, there would be standardized tests for the recruits and a further training programme before the new teachers take over the classrooms.”