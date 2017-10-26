Share this:

Only 30% Of 1.7m UTME Candidates To Gain Admission, Says NUC

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (GVE) –The National Universities Commission (NUC), has said that only 30 per cent of the 1.7 million candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be admitted this year.

The Commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this at a one day public hearing on the regulatory conflict between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and universities in offering admission in Nigeria, which was put together by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFund.

He said the admission crisis faced by students is as a result of the limited spaces in tertiary institutions.

“The crisis of admission in this country inevitable. Unless we expand spaces we shall continue to have admission crisis in this country.

“Every exam has its own problem. We believe JAMB exam is credible and all of us operating in the system respect the results of JAMB exam,” he said.

On his part, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede denied of its board having conflict with universities.

According to him, most candidates do not gain admission annually because they do not have the required qualification to gain admission, denying that the said 1.7 million candidates are all ready for admission.

He said: “It is not true that we have 1.7 million candidates that are ready to go into the Nigerian university system. Of the 1.7 million that took the exam I can say conveniently that not more than 30 per cent of them are not prepared for admission, they are just trying. They do not have the five O level required to go into the university.

“Secondly, let me also let us realize that 10 per cent of the 1.7 million that we see or 1.9 as the case may be they are not what can be categorized as belong to the net enrollment ratio for entering tertiary education. They belong to the gross enrollment ratio.

“80 per cent of candidates sitting at the point of sitting do not have the O level at all. They are awaiting results. So when we are building our theories and analysis, we need to be very cautious.

“If you score 400 over 400 if you do not have the five O level you cannot come into the university. The basic qualification is the five O level.”