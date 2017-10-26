Southern Governors And The Demand For ‘True Federalism’

The recent report of a meeting of the Governors from 16 of the 17 States in the Southern part of the country has a lot of significance, especially as scheming and brinksmanship towards 2019 gather momentum. According to reports, after their meeting which held in Lagos on October 23 2017, the Governors “restated their commitment to a united, indivisible Nigeria” and to “true federalism and devolution of powers.” The Governors also reportedly vowed “to see an effective linkage of infrastructure in the Southern part of the country and pledged to work together for the development of the states in the Southern part of the country” (ThisDay, October 25, 2017). The Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was the only Governor from the South who did not attend or send a representative. The summit appointed Governor Ambode of Lagos State as chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa as co-chairmen

It will be recalled that while the meeting of Northern Governors under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum is institutionalized, the second and last time the Southern Governors met was in 2005. The first of such meeting was in 2001.

Add to the above Governors’ summit, another recent report that five of the six Southwest Governors shunned a consultative meeting of APC governors summoned by the party’s national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was said to be the only Governor from the region who sent a representative – the State’s Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi. Though the APC put a bold face to the absence of the South-west Governors by arguing that the absentee Governors had conflicting schedules, many believe the Southwest might be sending a clear message to the party.

The Southern Governors’ summit – if it becomes institutionalized- will have several implications for 2019, and for Nigerian unity:

One, in my article entitled ‘2019: On your marks…’, published in this column on September 14, 2017, I predicted that though ‘restructuring’ is just an empty buzzword, it will be a unifying theme among the Southern faction of the Nigerian political elite, especially with the APC’s clumsy handling of the demand and President Buhari’s pedantic approach to the agitations. APC not only responded late to the clamour, even when it did, it decided to choose Governor El Rufai of Kaduna who had taken a public position against restructuring to head its purported committee on restructuring. Again in his