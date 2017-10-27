Share this:

IPOB Warns Gowon To Stop Lying Against Ojukwu

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, (GVE) — In what it described as total falsehood from the mouth of a hater, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has in a statement warn the former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon to desist from making false and provocative statements against the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The separatists group who expressed worry that Gowon, 83, is telling lies against the civil war and Ojukwu, knowing that the late Ojukwu could not defend himself from the grave.

It would be recalled that recently, Gowon, in an interview with a private television station said that Ojukwu lies were the cause of the civil war in the country between 1967 and 1970.

Gowon had allegedly stated that the civil war broke out because Ojukwu on television gave his own account of Aburi Accord, which was different from their original plan and agreement, thereby deceiving the Biafran people to going into war against the Federal Governmnet.

He said, “We agreed to put our heads together, to regain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. We went to Aburi, to agree to deal with the situation of our country; by ourselves.

“We did not go with any prepared position on the federal side, but Ojukwu came with a paper he prepared. His prepared position was on a pink paper. Usually, a pink paper at the staff college means directing staff solution to the problem.”

However, the IPOB in a statement accused Gowon of having the penchant of distorting history, especially as it concerned the civil war.

The statement partly reads, “At the ripe old age of 83 and with the little window God has left open to him to repent and show remorse, Yakubu Gowon has chosen to continue to deceive himself with his bouquet of falsehood.

“It was the Labour Party government of Britain that cleverly convinced the Arewa North to put pressure on Gowon to feign illness, thereby making it difficult for him to tell the country what was agreed in Aburi because they were not comfortable with the agreement.

“Today, Gowon, whom we are led to believe is a prayerful Christian, has said he wasn’t able to speak when he returned from Aburi because he was ill. Question is: Was his information minister also ill? Were all government’s spokesmen in Lagos also down with illness at the same time, that made it difficult for Lagos to make a pronouncement on Aburi Agreement several weeks after the meeting?”

The group said Gowon’s attempt to rewrite history would have worked had IPOB not been in existence.

“This day and age, any attempt to rewrite the history of the Biafra-Nigeria war will be intellectually resisted and objectively dismantled. Fake history is at the core of why Nigeria will never be united. Gowon must come clean, apologise and make atonement.

“We are IPOB, we won’t allow distortion of historical facts and neither will we allow the denigration of the revered memory of our all-time hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. He remains, till date, the only man that tried to bring genuine independence, not mere flag independence, to an African nation.”