No Postponement Of Mini National Convention – APC

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) –The All Progressives Congress (APC) through its National Publicity Secrtary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has refuted the reports in a section of the press that the Party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018.

He made this known in a press statement, stressing that the report was not truth and should be discarded.

He said, “There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.

“In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party which will meet on the 31st of this month.

“At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.”

“By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision”, he added.