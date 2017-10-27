Share this:

Two Robbers Nabbed For Stealing Motorcycle

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — Oluebube Ijeoma and Sunday Agochukwu, both from Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, narrowly escaped death by an angry mob for allegedly stealing a top star motorcycle, last Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amarizu, the robbery took place at Amuri Road, Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Reports say that the owner of the motorcycle parked it and went inside Eke Market, Agbani to buy items when the two suspects stole the bike and attempted to run away with it.

According to Mr. Ebere Amarizu, the youths who had wanted to make it big were sighted by a good citizen who raised alarm and the general public pursued and over powered them.

The statement has it that the angry mob had beaten and inflicted injuries on them before the intervention of police from Agbani Division who rescued them from hands of the irate mob.

“Two suspects identified as Oluebube Ijeoma and Sunday Agochukwu from Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state on October 22, 2017 received beating of their lives by angry mobs who promptly descended heavily on them for allegedly stealing a Top Star Motorcycle from where it was parked at Amuri Road, Agbani In Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“The suspects having been sighted by good citizens who suspected that they have stolen the said motorcycle,were promptly given a hot chase by members of the public who eventually closed them up and gave them the beating of their lives.

“The beaten left them with various degrees of injuries before the arrival of the security operatives from Agbani Division of the Nigeria Police Force Enugu state command who immediately rescued them from being lynched.

“Suspects are now receiving medical attention while the said stolen motorcycle is also recovered. Investigations have commenced in full scale”, the statement added.