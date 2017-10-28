Share this:

Chocolate City CEO’s Detention; Court Slams El Rufai, IGP With N40m For Damages

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday, slammed the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai and the Nigeria Police Force with N40million damages for the illegal detention of the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Entertainment, Mr. Audu Maikori.

Maikori was first arrested in Lagos on February 17, 2017 and detained for 24 hours in Abuja for allegedly tweeting “inciting” materials on the Internet.

The plaintiff had in the said tweet, alleged that some Southern Kaduna students were killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Infuriated with the tweet, Governor El-Rufai vowed to prosecute Maikori for peddling falsehood he said was capable of worsening the security situation in Kaduna state.

Maikori later apologised to the governor, saying he was misinformed by his driver.

He was subsequently arrested, allegedly on the order of governor El Rufai.

Dissatified with the way he was treated, the plaintiff approached the court for a redress.

Audu Maikori Justice John Tsoho upheld a fundamental rights enforcement suit Maikori filed before the high court.

Respondents in the suit were the Inspector General of Police; Kaduna State Commissioner of Police; Kaduna State Governor, and the Attorney General of the state.

In his judgment, Justice Tsoho ordered the respondents, jointly and severally, to pay the applicant the sum of N10m only as compensation for the violations of the applicant’s right to personal liberty as enunciation in Section 35(6) of the 1999 Constitution for the loss of his business earnings while in detention.

He also ordered the respondents to pay jointly and severally, as general damages, the sum of N10m only for injury to character, self-reputation, business reputation, esteem, proper feeling of pride of the applicant, his staff management and the applicant’s other international business concerns.

Justice Tsoho directed the respondents to pay damages in the sum of N20m only for injury to health, for medical bills being incurred by the applicant in treating himself and for psychological damage done on the applicant.

He further awarded N1,430 as cost of the suit, as well as,10% interest per annum on damages until total and final liquidation of same.

Maikori had in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/385/17, prayed the court to award N21billion to him as damages.

The Judge however noted that following the tweet on the social media, Maikori made himself liable to be arrested, even though he realised that he was misinformed by his driver.

He said: “I hold the respectful view that by virtue of his act, the applicant made himself liable to be deprived of his personal liberty.”

Justice Tsoho further stressed that an arrest made by the police upon reasonable suspicion of commission of a crime is lawful.

“This judgement is without prejudice to offences that the applicant is standing trial for.

“The judgement will serve as a lesson to law enforcement agencies, they should discharge their duties in accordance with constitutional requirements, and not discharging their duties with impunity”,

Justice Tsoho however declared the arrest warrant invalid on the premise that it was not endorsed by a court in Lagos before the arrest was effected.

“The arrest was improper, illegal and unlawful and by implication, the applicant was wrongfully and unlawfully arrested and detained for 48 hours.

“By dint of failure to make lawful arrest, the 2nd respondent infringed on the right to liberty, freedom, movement of the applicant.

“By virtue of exhibit 3 (medical report) an affidavit evidence, the police was made aware of the health challenge of the applicant. This fact was not controverted by all the respondents.

“The attitude of the respondents threatened the applicant’s right to life. Right to life and human liberty includes right to human dignity and other things that make life worth living.

“This court found and held that the conduct of Police infringed on the applicant’s right to life, liberty, dignity, freedom, movement as enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 40 and 43 of the Constitution”.