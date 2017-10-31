APC Commends President Buhari Over Appointment Of New SGF

Share this:

SOUTH Milwaukee (GVE) –The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Party believes the President could not have made a better choice, as was contained in press release issued by the party’s Natinaol Publicity Scretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the party, Mustapha is a competent, loyal and dedicated leader who over the years has demonstrated that he has a pan-Nigerian outlook.

He said, with his appointment, the Party is confident that Mustapha being a strong party man will provide the necessary linkage between the government and the Party, and with the other arms of government, especially the National Assembly.

The Party also congratulates Mustapha on his new appointment.