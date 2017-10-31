Bar Gives Menstruating Women 25 Per Cent Discount On Drinks

A Tel Aviv bar has introduced a “bloody hour,” offering menstruating women 25-percent discounts on their drinks.
“You know that feeling when you are bleeding for 25 percent of the month?? Then you deserve a 25 percent discount. Time for a revolution in the nightlife scene, time for a revolution in our day to day,” the Anna Loulou bar said on Facebook.
Anna Loulou, located in the mixed Arab-Jewish Jaffa neighbourhood in southern Tel Aviv, is co-owned by a team of Israelis and Palestinians.
The bar is known as a bastion of LGBTQ rights.
According to Anna Loulou, no proof is necessary. “It’s based on trust. Just like that,” the bar said.
NAN