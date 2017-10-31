Share this:

Benue Youths Ask FGN To Convert Sambisa Forest To Gazing Reserves

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Youths under the aegis of Strict Movement Against Ravages in Tivland has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN to convert Sambisa forest in Maiduguri, Borno State to grazing reserves for herdsmen.

The National Coordinator of the group, Gbakighir Sevendagas, proferred this as solution to the herders contradiction to the anti-grazing law in the state.

Speaking during the group’s visit to the State government on Tuesday, Sevendagas condemned the Fulani herdsmen’s insistence on open grazing,

He also urged the Benue State Government to curb encroachment of major roads and streets for religious activities.

Earlier, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had said the government would ensure the full implementation of the new anti-grazing law expected to come into force on Wednesday, November, 1, 2017.

Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, said the promulgation of the law was solely for the benefit of the citizens who has lobbied for it.

He said the law would be enforced, “even if it amounts to going to the International Court in The Hague.

He said the aim of the law was to protect lives and property of residents of Benue State, “irrespective of their religion and nationality;” adding, “That is why we have Igbo, Yoruba and other communities in the group here today.”

“The law is to protect all classes of people of Benue State because the law makes provision against cattle rustling and destruction of crop farming.

“As from Wednesday, the law will take effect and there is no going back on it, even if it amounts to going to International Court in Hague.

Scores of youths across Benue State had marched round major streets of Makurdi to rally support for the anti-open gazing law, vowing to protect and preserve their land.