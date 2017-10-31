Share this:

Enugu LG Poll: Monarch Calls For Peace

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE)– The traditional ruler of Nike in Enugu East local government area, Igwe Julius Nnaji has urged all the November 4, 2017 local government election aspirants in the State to embrace peace and order in their quest for victory.

The Igwe made this call while interacting with newsmen in his palace, in Enugu State.

He said they should make sure there is no violence during and after the election adding that “a contestant who lost an election today still has a chance of winning tomorrow”.

However, he urged any candidate that would emerge victorious in the election to make sure he carries everybody along, irrespective of the party.

He said, “The contestants should make sure they win but should eschew any form of violence or electoral malpractice.

“The persons that will emerge winner should work with the agenda of the state government among which is a plan to have access road that would connect all the 17 local government areas in the state.

“I urge anyone who will be declared winner, whether from PDP, APC or any other political party, to make sure that developments get to all the communities including those that did not support them”, he said.

He further stressed his confidence on the Enugu State Independent Electoral commission (ENSIEC), saying that they will conduct a credible election.

According to him, he had never been a supporter of State Electoral Commissions since they most times are rubber stamps in the hands of state governors.

He therefore advocated the transfer of the conduct of local government council elections to the central electoral body, INEC. This, according to him, is to ensure that there would be credibility in council polls in the country.