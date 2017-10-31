Share this:

Pray For Aisha Buhari, Ex-Plateau Deputy Gov Begs Women

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria’s former Deputy Governor, Plateau state, Mrs. Pauline Tallen has urged women in the country to pray for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

She said the is fighting a silent war for women in the country.

Tallen stated this at a two days forum for women, organized by the International Sheroes in Abuja.

She said Mrs.Buhari is one who would rather speak up in the face of wrong doings hence the need for prayers on her behalf.

Her words:”Nigeria is blessed with the first lady in the person of Hajia Aisha Buhari who refuse to keep quiet when things go wrong.

“This is a woman who refuse to keep silent when things are going wrong and that is why I urge all women in Nigeria to keep her in prayers. She is fighting a silent war for the women and for the nation to move forward.”

She noted that contrary to beliefs, the First lady was not antagonistic towards her husband’s administration but rather, corroborating on the CHANGE campaign.

“She is not fighting a war, she is not fighting her husband, she is simply crying out to save her husband from anybody accusing him that he failed and we must acknowledge that aspect.

“Some people misinterprete her by thinking that she is saying something a woman should not say, no, she is not saying anything wrong, she is simply speaking out as a mother of a nation who cannot fold her arms and allow things to go bad.”

She further lamented the neglect of women saying;”Larger percentage of women are neglected, why we are not moving forward is because the greater percentage of the population has been neglected and we cannot keep quiet, we are not fighting a war with the men but we are only making a statement that is divine.

“God created us for a purpose because he saw that something is missing in a man so he created us.”