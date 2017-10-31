South East Govs. Ohaneze Ndigbo, Others Task Buhari On Rehablitation Of Roads

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the forum and governor of the Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, in a communique issued and read by him, in Enugu.

They also called on the ruling party, All Progressive Congress APC, on the urgent work on roads.

According to them, the deplorable roads need urgent attention and work on are; the Enugu-Onitsha road, Enugu-Port Hacourt express road and the Aba-Ikot Ekpene roads, adding that they are in a very bad state.

The forum expressed dissatisfaction on the deplorable state of infrastructure in the zone especially the state of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam international airport, Enugu, it’s terminal building and cargo shelter.

However, on the forth coming of the the November 18 Anambra election, they expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of people to come out en-mass and participate.

They urged the electoral body to ensure the election takes place as scheduled, free and fair.

On the other hand, they approved the South East Economic Summit with support and partnership with the Directorate of Food and International Development (DFID) from 11th to 13th November, 2017.

They also approved the visit of Brenthrust Foundation of South Africa to the South East from 6th to 11th of November on economic mission to the South East zone of Nigeria.