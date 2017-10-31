Share this:

Tension Mounts In Benue Over Nov.1 Anti-grazing Law

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the November 1st implementation date for the anti-grazing law in Benue State tension has started mounting in the State.

The State’s governor due to the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers had pushed for an Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017 which was passed into law.

Barely 72 hours to the law’s implementation, the community of farmers as well as herders have been thrown into fear of possible clashes.

Also, a socio- cultural group in the state had also raised the alarm of an alleged plot to attack farmers.

However, the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani socio-cultural association has challenged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom that he has no legal right to forbid its members from the state.

National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, disclosed at a briefing in Abuja that the pastoralists have the same legal right like every Benue state indigene.

While denying plans to invade the State, he warned that the pastoralists would not leave as they are also entitled as residents.

He said the association has no intention to cause chaos over the anti-open grazing law in the state.

“Firstly the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore is not a splinter of any other group. This is socio-cultural organisation and one can only be a Fulani man to be a member unlike other associations related to cattle rearing and sales which can accommodate anyone is as much as they are in cattle rearing or sales businesses.

“Also His Excellency Governor Samuel Ortom asking pastoralists to leave Benue State cannot happen. We have a mandate to speak on behalf of our members and their rights as Nigerians. How can a Nigerian ask other Nigerians to leave a place they are constitutionally entitled to be,” he said.

He kicked against the governor’s claim that the state lost N95 billion between 2012 and 2016.

On the call for his arrest and that of the association’s National Secretary Engr. Saleh Alhassan, Bodejo accused the Governor of using ‘threat and blackmail tactics’ knowing he was committing illegalities by trying to deny the pastoralists their means of livelihood, thus call for the arrest of the association’s leaders. “We are law abiding and have always been championing pace and amicable resolutions of conflicts between pastoralists and farmers, the records are there. This was why we went to the court over this matter rather than result to self-help,” he added. He also questioned the governor’s claim that the law was meant to protect both the farmers and herders alike, stressing that there was no provision for the so called ranches except the intent to establish six detention centres, where seized or ‘arrested’ cattle would be kept and auctioned after seven day thus legitimizing cattle rustling. “The governor was also not specific on the fines for cattle rustling unlike the specific penalties for pastoralists who can be accused of open grazing,” he added. Bodejo, who is also the Lamido Fulbe Nigeria urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the situation by calling Governor Ortom to order in the interest of peace and well-being of the state and the nation. Describing the allegation as untrue, he noted that the pastoralists have always been at the receiving end of the conflicts, especially with farmers.