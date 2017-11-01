BREAKING! National APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Loses Son, Reasons Unknown

Share this:

Reports reaching Global Village Extra have it that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost his son, Jide.

This news was contained in a press release made public by Otunba Henry Ajomale, the Lagos State leader of the party, where he asked people to commiserate with their national leader.

Before his death, Jide was a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England and also obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

The late Tinubu had served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

The statement released by Ajomale reads:

Dear Member,

It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Please commiserate with him.

Thank you.

Respectfully,

Otunba Henry Oladele Ajomale

State Chairman