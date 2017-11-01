Share this:

Ekwueme Rushed To ICU, Enugu Hospital

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU (GVE) — Second Nigerian Republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, is reportedly receiving treating in one of Enugu’s State hospitals, after collapsing at his residence, in Independence Layout, Enugu.

From the information gathered, he collapsed around 2am on the 28 of October, 2017 and is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery,Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State.

The incident occurred barely 10 days after his 85th birthday which was on October 10.

According to a family member who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ekwueme went into coma after he collapsed that day.

He stated also that although they wished to keep it secrete, hoping that he would come out of coma divinely, but later rushed him to hospital seeing he was not responding.

He said, “He was trying to get something from the table when he suddenly collapsed and immediately someone raised the alarm, we proceeded to revive him while cautious enough not to attract neighbours. “When it became obvious that he had lapsed into coma, we rushed him to a hospital (unnamed) in GRA (Government Reserved Area), but we were referred to Memphys Hospital by medical consultants who had critically examined his condition.” “When there was no sign of improvement on Monday afternoon, we rallied round and informed the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who is like a son, and he has been making plans to fly him overseas,” the source added. Medical personnel at Memphys Hospital said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State broke down in tears on seeing Ekwueme at the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday evening. The governor’s visit was said to be secrete in order not tso ato draw attention especially that of media. According to the source, Governor Ifeanyi could not control his emotions as he broke out in tears, “My namesake, Ifeanyichukwu, do not leave us now! “Even if you must go, please wait to see your daughter become the deputy governor of Anambra State before you leave us. It would be recalled that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 18 poll in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, had presented Ekwueme’s first daughter, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, as his running mate.