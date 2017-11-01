Share this:

I Didn’t Sack Imo Chairman Of Traditional Rulers – Okorocha

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said he did not sack the chairman of the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, as insinuated in the social media.

The governor refuted the report in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okorocha described the report as ‘baseless,’ and urged the general public to disregard it.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some state tabloids and social media reported that Ohiri has been sacked by the governor over what was described as “gross misconduct.”

Okorocha said if there was the need to sack Ohiri or any other government official, the information would be communicated through the appropriate quarters.

“How can I sack a top government official on the pages of newspapers?

“I have not sacked Eze Ohiri and now that it is clear to both rumour mongers and the general public, it is left for them to reveal their source of information,” he said. (NAN)