Appear Before Us Or Get Arrested! Senate Threatens IGP

Timothy Adegbola, LAGOS (GVE) – The Senate on Wednesday, 1 November, threatened to issue an arrest warrant against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, if he fails to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of office against him.

Having waited endlessly for the IGP for a scheduled investigative hearing in the Senate, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, gave the threat of arrest.

Senator Alimikhena told reporters that the IGP was summoned on 16 October, 2017 to appear before the panel and respond to allegations made against him by Senator Isah Hamman Misau, but the panelists expressed dissatisfaction that the IGP failed to appear before them.

The Senator noted that instead of appearing before the panel the IGP, through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon, wrote to the committee informing it that the matter was already in court.

The letter expressly stated that the IGP will not appear before the panel because the matter for which he was invited was before the court.

The chairman of the ad-hoc committee who appeared to have been angered by the letter, thundered that nobody, including court, can stop the Senate from carrying out its constitutional duties.

“It is our duty as a parliament to investigate the allegations raised. This committee was set up before they went to court. We cannot be stopped. No court can stop us from carrying out our duties. There is a separation of powers. No court can stop us,” he roared.

Senator Alimikhena threatened that if the IGP fails to appear on 7 November, 2017, the committee would invoke Section 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to compel him to appear.

He said: “We will invite him again next Tuesday. There are issues about virement in the 2017 budget which Misau also raised. We need him to respond to these allegations. We will invite him again and he will appear before us. If he fails to appear, we will invoke Section 89 of the 1999 constitution, as amended.”

Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which the committee is relying on to issue a warrant of arrest on the IGP, reads:

“For the purposes of any investigation under section 88 of this Constitutional and subject to the provisions thereof, the Senate or the House of Representatives or a committee appointed in accordance with section 62 of this Constitution shall have power to procure all such evidence, written or oral, direct or circumstantial, as it may think necessary or desirable, and examine all persons as witnesses whose evidence may be material or relevant to the subject matter”

“Require such evidence to be given on oath; summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions.

“Issue a warrant to compel the attendance of any person who, after having been summoned to attend, fails, refuses or neglects to do so and does not excuse such failure, refusal or neglect to the satisfaction of the House or the committee in question, and order him to pay all costs which may have been occasioned in compelling his attendance or by reason of his failure, refusal or neglect to obey the summons, and also to impose such fine as may be prescribed for any such failure, refused or neglect; and any fine so imposed shall be recoverable in the same manner as a fine imposed by a court of law.

“A summons or warrant issued under this section may be served or executed by any member of the Nigeria Police Force or by any person authorised in that behalf by the President of the Senate or the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as the case may require.”

Meanwhile, the IGP was summoned to appear before the panel to respond to allegations made against him by Senator Isah Hamman Misau (Bauchi central) who had testified before the probe panel, that the IGP purchased two jeeps for the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

He also alleged that the IGP misused over N120 billion generated by the Force in one year.

Misau further alleged that the police boss impregnated a serving police officer and hurriedly arranged a marriage ceremony in Kaduna.

The Police boss, through the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, dismissed the claims as unfounded and smear campaign against the IGP hereby asked Nigerians to disregard the allegations against the IGP

In like manner, Mrs. Buhari also denied the purchase of cars for her by the IGP.