Buhari Mourns Death Of Tinubu’s Son, Expresses Deep Grief

Share this:

Timothy Adegbola – Lagos (GVE) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he was deeply grieved to learn of the death of Jide Tinubu, the eldest son of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President called Tinubu on the telephone and offered condolences to his family on behalf of the Federal Government and President’s family.

Describing the transition of Jide as “sad and painful,” the President said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.